Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has decided to allow the exploration of 'country's largest gold reserve' in Jamui district, a senior official said on Saturday. The decision comes after a survey by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) said that about 222.8 million tonnes of gold reserves, including 37.6 tonnes of mineral-rich ore, are possibly reserved in the Jamui district.

Additional Chief Secretary cum Mines Commissioner Harjot Kaur Bamhra said the state's Mines and Geology Department is in consultation with the agencies including GSI and the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for the exploration of gold deposits in Jamui. The consultation process was initiated after analyzing the findings of the GSI, which indicated the presence of gold in areas like Karmatia (gold mines in Jamui), Jhajha and Sono in Jamui district.

Bamhra said the state government is likely to sign MoUs with central agencies for the G-3 (preliminary) phase of exploration within a month. In some areas, G2 (General) category exploration can also be done, he added. Union Mines Minister Prahlad Joshi told the Lok Sabha last year that Bihar has the largest share in India's gold reserves. In a written reply, Joshi had said that Bihar has 222.8 million tonnes of gold, which is 44 percent of the total gold reserves of the country.

The Union Minister had said that according to the National Mineral Inventory, the total resource of primary gold ore in the country as on April 1, 2015 with 654.74 tonnes of gold metal is estimated at 501.8 million tonnes and out of which Bihar has 222.8 million tonnes (44 percent). ) ore containing 37.6 tonnes of metal.

