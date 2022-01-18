Patna: Facing criticism from the Opposition members as well as BJP leaders of the ruling alliance in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government has been working on a proposal to make some changes in the 'stringent' Bihar Prohibition Law 2016. The 'blueprint' of which has been prepared by the Excise and Prohibition Department and also forwarded to the State Home Department for perusal, said the source.

In the new amended Prohibition Law, there will be scope for giving relief to those involved in selling liquor as well as those who are consuming it to some extent. The punishment provision will be categorised as per the 'gravity of the crime'. "The penal or jail provision will be toned down according to the seriousness of the crime," said the source, adding, separate courts will be set up which will take up the matter for disposal as per the gravity of the crime. In ordinary cases, there will be provision for relief also, stated the source.

The new proposal pertaining to making alterations in the Bihar Prohibition Law 2016 has been sent to the State Home Department, and thereafter it will be forwarded to Bihar Law Department for taking its consent on the amended Liquor Law and then finally handed over to Bihar Cabinet for its approval, said the source.

The cases pertaining to Bihar Liquor Law have piled up in several courts of Bihar. Besides, due to 'stringent provision' in the said law; Bihar jails are also flooded with under-trials (UTs).

The leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM-S) and others decried the Bihar Prohibition Law 2016. They (political leaders) spoke on several occasions that the law has failed to curtail liquor consumption in Bihar. "Liquor mafias are ruling the roost and making money. Jails are flooded with ordinary people and liquor-related deaths in Bihar has gone up," the leaders said earlier.