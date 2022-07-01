Samastipur( Bihar): A girl has been allegedly forced into sex trade by her parents and uncle for money and has been raped repeatedly by several people in the Samastipur district of Bihar. The victim in a viral video massage alleged that every day she gets raped by 20 to 25 people including her father and uncle.

She further alleged that some police officials and a former head of the village have also done the same to her. She also accused her mother of being involved in this. The girl further alleged that whenever she protests or tries to resist she gets severely beaten up by her family members.

Bihar: Girl forced into sex trade by parents, three arrested

She further alleged that her mother sells liquor at home. She said that if not given proper protection, she might get killed by family members soon. "This happens to me every day. There is no one to help. I get death threats if I protest. Mother, father, and uncle all forced me into this for money. The former head of the panchayat and the officials of the police station also come home and rape me after drinking alcohol. I am fed up. Help me. These people are planning to kill me," she said.

DSP Shahriyar Akhtar, Roseara said three people, including parents, have been arrested in this regard. He also said that the girl has been sent for medical examination and is currently under the custody of the women's police station.

" The girl's father and mother are involved in this. After the matter came to our notice three persons have been arrested including her parents. The investigation will be a bit difficult since she does not recognise many of the accused. Many are also from her neighbourhood. The girl also told her boyfriend about this but he did not inform the police. However, there is no complaint against her boyfriend. The accused will not be spared," said DSP Shahriyar Akhtar, Roseara.