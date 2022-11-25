Gorakhpur: A couple after defrauding several people at Chapra in Saran district of Bihar tried to flee to another safe haven but this time they ran out of luck on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the RPF constables swung into action and arrested the couple from the New Delhi-New Jalpaiguri train. Earlier, the couple was staying in New Delhi. After their arrest the fraudulent couple was handed over to the Bihar police.

Gorakhpur RPF Inspector Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said, "The fraudster Dhiraj Agarwal along with his wife were receiving money from Chapra residents in Saran district of Bihar and then taking them (money) to post office for deposit under the various savings instruments. In the beginning they did the task of procuring money from people for postal savings schemes diligently and sincerely. But after winning the hearts of the people, the couple resorted to cheating gullible customers. Not to doubt their shady deal, later the cheats started handing over fake deposit receipts to the customers."

Mukesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector from Chapra who came to take the arrested couple to Bihar, said, "The couple was involved in cheating people in Bihar and cases were lodged against them under Sections 419 and 406 of the IPC for cheating depositors. Even the arrested couple confessed to the police their involvement in the crime. The couple had siphoned off money to the tune of Rs 30 crore while depositing them under the various postal saving schemes."

The customers trusted in the couple to such an extent that the fraudsters were allowed to receive the deposited sums after maturity from the post office on behalf of the customers.