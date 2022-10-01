Jamui: Formerly a terror-stricken Naxalite stronghold, Chormara in Bihar's Jamui district has seen a resurgence of late, as education and security both return in slow but steady steps to the village which used to frequently bear witness to violence carried out by Naxal leaders, including the likes of Baleshwar Koda.

The change, too, is indirectly linked to Koda, who surrendered to the authorities in June 2022. Now, the insurgent leader's daughter-in-law Ranju Devi seems to have taken up the reins of progress as a primary school teacher in the same village.

"I teach children now and I feel good in it. My reputation in society has also increased. I want the youth to study and move ahead in their life," says Ranju Devi, who insists the next generation does not stop on their onwards progress," she says.

The remark from the Chormara Primary School teacher gathers significance, especially after the destruction of the school building back in 2007 by Koda and fellow insurgents, who had blown the structure to pieces.

"Education is very important. Teaching using the local language helps to instill the urge to learn in children. They have increasingly become interested to move forward," Ranju says, with what seems to be a firm refusal to give up.

The area, known infamously to be under the sphere of influence of Naxals in the past, saw many atrocities in and near villages on the outskirts of the Bhimabandh Forest - Chormara one of them. Among these, arguably the most renowned was the murder of the then Munger Superintendent of Police, Surendra Babu, back in 2005.

The case went on for years until finally coming to a conclusion back in 2019 when top Naxal Commander Doctor alias Soren Koda, prime accused in the SP's killing, surrendered before the police.

Speaking about the rebounding numbers of school-going children, Jamui SP Shaurya Suman on the other hand fully acknowledged the work done by Ranju and others like her in the village.

"If there is a Naxal-free area, the development will take place. The women of Jamui have done a great job. Whatever we say pales in comparison (to their efforts). It is a double achievement. On one hand, the police provide security, on the other hand, the administration provides other facilities and schemes," he said.