Jamui (Bihar): Speaking at a function organised in Jamui district of Bihar on the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), president Jitan Ram Manjhi, said, "I don't believe in Lord Ram. He was not a God. But, I believe in Valmiki and Tulsidas and their poetic works."

Earlier, the former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had kicked up a row for his remarks on Brahmin priests and Lord Shri Ram. Now, again he has stirred up the issue. Talking about the Brahmin priest, he said, "Those Brahmin priests, who are eating meat, consuming alcohol and speaking lies, asking such priests to perform rituals will be a sin."

Speaking further about affluent people and Brahmin priests, the HAM president said, "Those rich people, who organise rituals or perform puja cannot be considered as of high stature in society. People belonging to SC and ST as well as the tribals are the real inhabitants of the country. So-called high-class people and others are outsiders."

The former chief minister of Bihar, Manjhi, further explained that "society is divided into two parts--those belonging to the affluent class and the poor--a rich person's son studies in a private school whereas a poor man's son studies in a government school where a teacher reports for duty at noon and leaves for home at 2 pm. In such a situation, how come children of the poor will have a good education. Provision for a reservation should be made in the judiciary and emphasis must be on a uniform education system. We talk about following the principles of Babasaheb, but in reality, we are not doing it."