Patna: The Mahavir Mandir Trust Committee has submitted a proposal to the Education Department on Tuesday along with the requisite demand draft of Rs. 10.5 lakh to open the Ramayana university under the Bihar Private University Act 2013. Sanskrit and grammar will be taught at Ramayana University in order to make people aware of Indian heritage and culture.

Trust's secretary Acharya Kishore Kunal said that the university would be established in Ismailpur of the Vaishali district in an area of ​​12 acres of land owned by the trust. He said that the entire cost of establishment and facilities would be borne by the temple trust. The university will also have research facilities on various other classic works based on the life and works of Lord Rama such as Ramayana by Valmiki and Ramcharit Manas by Tulsidas.

The main texts for the study of Sanskrit grammar include 'Ashtadhyayi' composed by Maharishi Panini, 'Mahabhashya' by Patanjali, and 'Kasika'. In the degree course, the title of 'Shastri' at the undergraduate level, 'Acharya' for post-graduation, 'Vidya-Varidhi' as Ph.D., and 'Vidya-Vachaspati' for D-lit will be bestowed.

There will be a one-year diploma course for Ramayana Shiromani, for those who do a certificate course for six months will be called Ramayana Pandits. There will be a rich library of research work on Ramayana, Gita, Mahabharata, Vedas, Puranas, etc. in the university. The training will be given in five major subjects including astrology, rituals, Ayurveda, yoga, and sermon. According to the information, classes in the university are likely to commence in 2024.

