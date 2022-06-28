Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A farmer in the Musahari block of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar has grown sugar-free mango species known as the American Beauty Mango. Bhushan Singh, a farmer from Bihar, says that due to the sweetness of the mango the sugar patients cannot eat this fruit despite mango being their favourite among all fruits. So, Singh has grown this mango in his orchard to provide sugar-free mangoes to diabetic patients.

Farmer Bhushan Singh grown sugar-free mango in his orchard

Farmer Bhushan Singh said, "The sugar-free mangoes' taste size and the colour are different from the rest of the mangoes available in the market. The American Beauty Mango takes five months to fully grow and would be available in July when the rest of the mango varieties stop growing. The one mango weighs around half a kilo to one-and-a-half kilo and they are being sold for Rs 4,000 per kg. He said he had brought this seed from West Bengal and then planted it in his orchard. It took six years to bear fruits, he pointed out.

Scientists from Agricultural University Samastipur and National Research Centre on Litchi, Muzaffarpur have also tasted this mango. They said that the mango changes its colour 16 times and when it would be fully grown the colour turns red. American Beauty is expensive due to its uniqueness, its demand has increased here significantly.