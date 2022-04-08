Patna: A worker at the private oil company operating in Nanjai Uthukkuli died during the riots carried out by over 100 workers who stay and work here. The deceased has been identified as Kamotram, a resident of the Ramgurua area near Bakrigayal in Bihar's East Sembaram district, who was also employed by this company. As informed by the officials, the worker died a tragic death after the tanker collided and fell on him unexpectedly.

The injured worker was reportedly rushed to the Erode Government Hospital immediately after the accident but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The protests were reportedly staged by the workers to demand appropriate compensation for their work as a result of low wages, informed Modakkurichi Police Inspector Deepa, who is investigating the matter.

After getting information about the incident, the local police also reached the spot, but the situation further took a violent course, leading to a clash between the workers and the police officials. The episode caused grave damage to the police property with the company's front security room being smashed. Seven policemen, including Modakkurichi Inspector Deepa, Assistant Inspector Palanichamy, policemen Prakash and Karthi, who were on security duty at the time, were injured. They were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Following this, more than 500 policemen, including Additional Superintendents of Police Janagraman and Balaji, Assistant Superintendent of Police Gautam Goyal, and police inspectors, were mobilized on the orders of the Superintendent of Police. Workers continued to struggle to prevent the body from being taken to the Erode Government Hospital by ambulance.

The protesting workers were then loaded into police vehicles and taken away for questioning. Meanwhile, the protesters audaciously smashed the vehicles of three policemen who had come for security duty during the riots. CCTV footage of the perpetrators' inaction has caused a socio-political stir in the region. Based on the preliminary investigation, the Modakkurichi police have arrested and are investigating 40 workers allegedly involved in the riots.