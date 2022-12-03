Patna: Sleuths from the Economic Offences Wing in Patna stumbled upon cash running into several crores of rupees while conducting raids at an executive engineer's flat and other locations. The erring executive engineer Sanjit Kumar is working with Building Construction Department, Central Division in Bihar's capital Patna.

The officials had received a video of an apartment where the accused paid frequent visits. Based on the footage, a trap was laid to arrest him. Sleuths from the Vigilance Department raided the place when the accused was about to accept a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a false contractor. Kumar had asked for Rs 6 lakh worth of bribe, but had settled for Rs 2 lakh, said police sources.

After the arrest and an investigation of the flat, the officials grew suspicious about one more room therein which was locked. On opening the room, they discovered a huge amount of cash amounting to a total of Rs 2 crores.

Besides, officials from the Vigilance Unit during the raids also recovered two bags containing banknotes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations. While conducting raids at several other places, the officials recovered illegal cash worth Rs 20 lakh. A cash counting machine was requisitioned for counting banknotes. Further probe is underway.