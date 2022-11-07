Bettiah: An encounter broke out between the police team and the liquor mafia on an intervening night of Sunday and Monday in the Diara region (floodplains ) under the Shrinagar police station area of Bettiah district. Around 40 rounds were exchanged from both sides which left one smuggler dead and another badly injured.

After the encounter, police recovered a dead body from the encounter site and the deceased was identified as Jatta Yadav, a wanted criminal with half a dozen cases on him. Police also confiscated a large consignment of liquor, 47,000 cash, 25 live cartridges, and two dozen shells.

Also Read: Maoists term Oct 31 encounter in Kanker area in Chhattisgarh's Bastar 'fake'

Dr. Kumar Ashish, In-charge SP, Bettiah said, "As part of an ongoing operation against liquor smugglers we have received a tip-off that a liquor consignment is brought from Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, SDPO Mukul Parimal Pandey and the police station in charge along with the police team reached the spot and laid an ambush at Bharahua Ghat and Birbar Ghat. Around 2 pm, when the assailants carrying a large consignment of liquor challenged the police team over which the police retaliated."

"The assailants who are said to be 15 to 20 in number kept firing now and then which lasted for 2 hours. A total of 40 rounds were exchanged, of which 11 were fired by police. As the sun went up police recovered a dead body from the spot and he was later identified as Jatta Yadav, a resident of the Bairiya police station area and a wanted criminal involved with liquor smuggling in the region and has 7 cases on him."

Following the great work of the police team, SP applauded the efforts and recommended their name for the award.