Bagaha (West Champaran): A 12-year-old girl was lifted by the man-eater tiger while she was sleeping in her home. The tragic incident took place at Singhi village in West Champaran district of Bihar on Wednesday. The suspected man-eater took the child some distance from her house. In the meantime, family members and villagers raised an alarm. Then the tiger left the body of the child and disappeared. The deceased has been identified as Bagdi, daughter of Ramakant Manjhi. "The tiger came at around 12 am and took away my daughter. We then raised an alarm. But by that time, my daughter was found dead," said Ramakant.

This was the third incident in the last month when a tiger belonging to Valmiki Tiger Reserve in the West Champaran district of Bihar killed a girl. So far during the last five months, the tiger attacked seven persons in different villages situated in the vicinity of Valmiki Tiger Reserve. This was the sixth death. Though forest personnel have been pressed into service to catch the elusive man-eater tiger, but the wild beast has been constantly changing its locations, giving a tough time to forest guards.