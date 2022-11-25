Patna: The East Central Railway has denied the claims of a 'train engine' getting stolen by thieves using a tunnel near Bihar's Barauni railway station. Earlier, many of the news portals reported that a train engine was stolen by the three thieves, who were later arrested and only after that, the incident came to light.

Birendra Kumar, PRO of East Central Railway, Hajipur, referred to the claims as "fake news" and said, "A spare rail engine was parked at a yard near Barauni railway station, somehow thieves entered the engine, stole some parts and sold it in the market. Following this, a raid was conducted a few days later and three accused were arrested."

Clearing the dust over the claims of a tunnel being used for the theft PRO said, "As the soil around the boundary pillar of the yard got eradicated, which paved a narrow path for human access. So, neither a tunnel is there and nor any engine got stolen." On November 18, on a tip-off, a team of railway police and the special vigilance department conducted a raid on the scrap godown owned by Manohar Lal Sah, a resident of Prabhat Nagar Colony in ​​Muzaffarpur. Where 13 sacks filled with railway engine parts were recovered, which is estimated to be more than Rs 30 lakhs. During the raid three accused, including a Munshi, were arrested but Manohar Lal Sah, the owner of the scrap godown, managed to escape.