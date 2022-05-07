Saran: A driver in the Saran district of Bihar became an overnight millionaire by winning Rs 2 crore on the online fantasy cricket platform Dream11. There is a festive mood at the house of the driver Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Rasulpur village of Amnaur block, in Saran after he won the whopping amount when he created a fantasy team in the ongoing IPL and fetched him Rs 2 crore.

Kumar said he had started playing fantasy cricket in his spare time initially. “Initially I played for Rs 49. Sometimes I won and sometimes I was disappointed. Recently, I selected the team Punjab in the match played between Punjab and Lucknow. In which fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was elected as the captain and vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan as the vice-captain for Rs 59,” he said.



As a matter of luck, Rabada took three wickets even as other players selected by Kumar for the match also performed well fetching him good points across the country. The next morning after the match, he got a message that he was placed at number one and he had won Rs 2 crore. After deducting GST, Rs 1 crore 40 lakh has come into his account.

It is a life-changing amount for Kumar and his family whose father is a daily wage laborer. Kumar still cannot believe that he has become a millionaire overnight. He said that he will spend the money on his children and the good works of society.

