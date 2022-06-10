Bhojpur (Bihar): In a heart-rending scene, a man rushed to Mufassil police station in Bhojpur district of Bihar with the left limb of her doting daughter as the only piece of evidence that could be shown to the police. His daughter was no more in this world. The perpetrators of the crime were none other than her husband and in-laws. The woman was sacrificed on the altar of dowry and efforts were made by the wolves to wipe out the evidence. But, at the last moment, their heinous game plan went awry. The woman's father was alerted and he was successful in retrieving the limb of his darling daughter as the only piece of evidence. The cadaver of the deceased was almost reduced to ashes, only the left limb was salvaged.

The woman was killed by her in-laws and her body was buried in the sand of the Sone riverbed. For this, a vehicle was hired to take the body to the burial spot. After arriving at the designated spot, the driver, along with the vehicle, was asked to leave the place. Then the body was buried. After some time, the body was exhumed and the accused tried to put it on fire.

In the meantime, the suspicious-looking driver was caught by some local people. The driver then spilled the beans. Thereafter, the woman's father already wary of his daughter's whereabouts, came to know about the grisly incident. He then rushed to the spot. By that time, everything was finished. Only the left limb with anklets and Bichhiya (ornaments worn by married women) were found intact.

The deceased Mamata Devi was married to Shatrughan Bind, a resident of Barauli village under Mufassil police station in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. Mamata hailing from Babhangama village and daughter of Akhilesh Bind was married to Shatrughan in 2021. At the time of their marriage, Mamata's family had given some amount as dowry, but Mamata's in-laws were insisting on more. They were asking for rupees one lakh so that Shatrughan could set up a business. But, Mamata's father, who works as a daily wager in Gujarat, was not in a position to fulfil the dowry demand.

"After murdering Mamata, her in-laws hired a vehicle to take the body to a sand quarrying spot, But, after some planning, they buried the body underneath sand adjacent to a burning ghat. The driver, along with the vehicle, was asked to leave the spot. They then again exhumed the body and put the corpse on fire in a pit. In the meantime, the villagers caught the driver. Then they came to know about the incident and rushed to the spot," said Mamata's relative, Renu Devi.

"The remaining portion of the left limb of the deceased has been preserved in a casket and sent to Patna Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. The accused after killing the married woman tried to dispose of her body. The accused also tried to wipe out the evidence. Probe into the matter has begun," said Mufassil SHO Anil Kumar Singh.