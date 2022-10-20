Bhagalpur (Bihar): A woman in Bihar's Bhagalpur clashed with a team of police personnel who came along with the staff of the Municipal Corporation to remove the encroachment. A video of the heated arguments and brief scuffle is now getting viral on social media.

On Wednesday, ahead of Diwali, a team of Bhagalpur Municipal Corporation reached to remove encroachment on the road heading towards the station from Khalifabagh Chowk in the city. As the drive kicked off, a woman got engaged in a scuffle. In the viral video, the woman can be heard screaming at women police personnel "Ohh Hello! Don't dare to touch me, I'm not a criminal, leave me or I will bite you."

The woman identified as Nikita Soni alleged that "My father who was sells 'earthen lamps' in a small kiosk beside the road was kicked by the Municipal staff damaging the earthen lamps. Following this, I asked about his position, he said he is an officer in the corporation and I asked him to show his identity card but he left the spot. Later, SDM reached there and started yelling at me saying I am creating a ruckus."

"The staff from the municipal corporation were removing encroachments. Meanwhile, a woman Nikita Soni started opposing them and created a ruckus. First, the SDM also tried to convince her but she kept on arguing. Later, on the orders of the SDM, the girl was taken to the police station and fined," said Prakash Kumar, Traffic DSP.