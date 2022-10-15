Patna: Superintendent of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital Dr Binod Kumar Singh has been placed under suspension without seeking an explanation from him. Dr Singh was suspended without the issuance of a show cause notice to him. Expressing anger over the suspension of the NMCH superintendent, the Bihar and national IMA members have convened an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the issue threadbare.

National IMA president Dr Sahajanand Singh while condemning the action of Bihar Health Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, said, "The suspension of Dr Binod Kumar Singh is not fair. He is a hard-working and sincere doctor. How can anybody be suspended without serving a show-cause notice on him or her? We will also write a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. We have called an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the matter thoroughly."

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who also holds the portfolio of the health department, conducted a surprise inspection of NMCH, the second-largest hospital in Bihar's state capital Patna, on Thursday. The surprise inspection of the hospital was conducted by the Bihar Health Minister, along with the additional chief secretary of the health department, Pratyaya Amrit, due to the rise in dengue cases in Patna.

While interacting with some patients at the hospital, the Health Minister came to know about the shortage of medicines as well as the alleged rude behaviour of doctors and nurses at the hospital. The minister then said that deficiency will be removed and action will be taken against those found guilty.