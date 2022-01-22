New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad in an interview with ETV Bharat said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not go to Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and the ruling NDA alliance will complete its full five-year term in Bihar.

About elections in Bihar for legislative council seats, Tarkishore Prasad, said, "I along with Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this issue. Besides, we also had discussion with Union Home Minister about the present political scenario in Bihar. We will contest council elections on seating seats that we have. Besides, we will also support Janata Dal(United) in legislative council elections in Bihar."

"We don't have any confrontation with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). NDA alliance leaders should desist from giving too much remarks," he said.

The number of seats the BJP will give to JDU for contesting UP assembly elections 2022, Tarkishore Prasad, said, "I did not have any knowledge about that. I take care of Bihar matter."

