Bhojpur: A Bhojpuri folk singer and a dancer were shot while they were returning after performing at a birthday event in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Tuesday. The duo was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Arrah where they were undergoing treatment.

The artists have been identified as Mukesh Yadav, a native of Patna but for the last 10 years, he has been residing in Bhojpur and Neelu Behra, a resident of Odisha's Bhubaneswar. A dance program was organized as part of the birthday celebration of Ranvir Sah's son. Ranvir is a Panchayat Samiti member of Ahpurwa Panchayat under the Sandesh police station area. Where some anti-social elements gathered to watch the dance program and were under the influence of alcohol in the dry state.

Soon they started forcing the dancer to dance along with them, when the dancer and the anchor in the program, Mukesh Yadav opposed the indecent behavior they got involved in a heated argument with the miscreants. However, minutes later everything went normal. Later, when the duo was returning on a bike five armed miscreants stopped them and started abusing them, and then shot them.

Behra told that "He asked me, do you know who I am, I said no, then after he shot both of us." However, SP Bhojpur Sanjay Kumar Singh said that it was a matter of "celebratory firing". Upon receiving information police reached the spot and started an investigation. Police have also recovered two cartridges from the spot. On the other hand the organizer of the dance program Ranveer Sah is said to be absconding.

