Gaya: A CRPF jawan on Thursday tried to end his life by suicide as he shot himself with service INSAS rifle at the 159th Battalion Camp of the paramilitary force in the Imamganj block of Gaya.

CRPF officials said that after hearing the gunshots, other CRPF jawans at the camp ran to the barracks and found that the jawan Chhotu Lal Jath had shot himself thrice. They also said that the injured jawan has been referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

"A young man tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the chest at around 6 am on Thursday. At present, his condition is critical," said Amar Ghosh, Assistant Commandant of the CRPF camp. According to sources in the CRPF Chhotu Lal Jath is a resident of Khalipura village of Tonk district of Rajasthan and has been posted in Imamganj for one and a half years.

They further revealed that he had rejoined duty eight days back after being on leave for two months and was to be promoted to the rank of constable. Ghosh said that investigation is on to determine the reason behind Chhotu Lal Jath's action adding that nothing is clear as of now. He also said that the jawan shot himself on the left side of his chest with his INSAS rifle adding that he will later be taken to the Ranchi AIIMS for better treatment.