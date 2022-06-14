Sitamarhi (Bihar): Two Chinese nationals, who were arrested on June 11 by the Sashastra Seema Bal in Bihar for illegally entering India, must have received local help, police and security agencies say even as they are trying to uncover the accomplices. According to police sources, of the six sim cards recovered from the Chinese duo, one is from Assam, two from Maharashtra and three are from Nagaland.

Police said that two ATM cards have also been recovered from the two, adding that the cards of a private bank were issued in the name of two Assam youths Simanta Rabha and Arshan Basumatari. Three pieces of paper with some mobile numbers were also recovered from the two, police said.

According to police sources, the two Chinese nationals-identified as Lo Lung (28), and Yung Hai Lung (34)-who sneaked into the Indian border had reached Noida in Delhi 20 days ago by taking a taxi from Kathmandu in Nepal. Despite not having passports and visas, the two kept roaming around in different parts of the country and met their friends in India.

Police sources said that even though the two Chinese nationals were in Noida for 17 days, security agencies were not aware of it. They further revealed that the two arrested were provided shelter by a person identified as Kerry who was recently arrested along with his girlfriend from a five-star hotel in Gurugram. Pointing out that several Chinese nationals work in the electronic and construction factories in Greater Noida, police sources said that one of them may have helped the two arrested. However, the investigators are yet to reach any conclusion even as the investigation continues.