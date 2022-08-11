Patna: The only 'Yadav' MLA of Bihar Congress has written a letter to the party president Sonia Gandhi requesting a ministerial post in the Bihar cabinet. MLA from Khagaria, Chhatrapati Yadav made his caste as the basis of his demand.

In his request letter, the MLA mentioned that he is the only MLA in the party who hails from the backward community (Yadav). So it's important to make a minister from the backward society, so that the party gets a strong base among the backward community.

As per the sources the Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar. Since the formation of a new alliance there has been a competition among Congress MLAs to get a ministerial post.