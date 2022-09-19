Patna: Senior Congress leader and Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das along with a party delegation on Sunday met former Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at his official residence. Lalu's son and Deputy Bihar CM Tejashwi Yadav was also present on the occasion.

According to sources, Das inquired about Lalu's health in the meeting and prayed for his well-being. He also invited Tejashwi to join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The Congress delegation told Yadavs that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra was getting “immense support and cooperation from the public”.

State Congress President Madan Mohan Jha, former MP Pradeep Tamta, Minister Murari Prasad Gautam, Minister Afaq Alam, Dr Naresh Kumar were part of the visiting delegation. Many RJD leaders including former ministers Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav, Ram Chandra Purve were also present on the occasion.

