Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was attacked in Bakhtiyarpur on Sunday. A man tried to attack the CM but the security personnel overpowered him and took him into custody. According to initial inputs, the CM had gone to Bakhtiyarpur on a personal visit.

The attack took place as the Chief Minister was about to pay his respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a noted freedom fighter from the state, at the local Safar hospital complex. Video footage of the incident shows the man coming from behind, walking up the dais in rapid steps and striking Kumar on the back. He was soon pushed away by the security personnel. According to initial inputs, the person is mentally challenged. The CM escaped unscathed in the incident but it raised a lot of questions on his security bandobast.