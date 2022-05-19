Muzaffarpur: A Muzaffarpur-based activist Tamanna Hashmi has now filed a case against Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Thursday for promoting "gutkha & pan masala" by misusing their popularity.

Activist Tamanna Hashmi said that the court has accepted his plea and a case was registered under Sections 467, 468, 439, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. A hearing on the matter will be scheduled for 27th May by the court.

"These film actors had millions of followers who follow them and get influenced by their deeds. So when they show eating Gutka people also start consuming it. Every year, thousands of people lose their lives due to Gutka. Earlier, less number of people were addicted to it, but now it has increased manifold and particularly youth are affected. Despite people losing their precious lives, these actors are promoting it, only to earn big bucks. It's a conspiracy to kill people," said the activist Tamannaah Hashmi.

Last month, superstar Akshay Kumar penned a note on social media to apologize to his fans after facing a severe backlash for appearing in a pan masala TV ad along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. He also said that he will donate all earnings made from this advertisement.

Earlier in October 2021, Amitabh Bachchan terminated his contract with a chewing tobacco brand. His office has also released a statement stating that Bachchan wasn't aware of a few details.