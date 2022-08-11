West Champaran (Bihar): Two brothers raped their minor cousin after making a video of her while bathing in Bihar's West Champaran. In the complaint to the police, the victim girl alleged that her cousins entered her house and ​captured a video of her while taking a bath, as she was unaware of the act, and then raped her by threatening to make the video viral.

The incident happened in Diulia village under the Shikarpur police station area of ​​Narkatiaganj. After receiving the complaint, police registered a case and arrested one of the accused, said police.

According to police, at the time of the incident, "The 15-year-old victim was alone at the home as the rest of her family members were out because of the 'Muharram' procession. While she was bathing, her uncle’s sons Mohammad Faiz and Mohammad Rajan entered the house by climbing the wall. One of the accused, then captured a video of her while bathing and then raped her by threatening to upload the video on Facebook," he added.

The minor has disclosed in the FIR that a few days later, the elder brother of the prime accused also raped her but the matter was resolved through 'Panchayat'.

Shikarpur SHO Ajay Kumar said that "FIR has been registered in the matter and the victim girl has been sent to Bettiah for medical examination after recording her statement. One of the accused is been arrested while, raids are being conducted to arrest the second accused."