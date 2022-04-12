Rohtas (Bihar): Radheshyam Singh, an assistant of the Water Resources Department in Nasriganj and seven other officials have been arrested in connection with the theft of a 60-feet long-abandoned iron bridge. The development assumes significance following Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha having directed strict action against the erring officials of the department in connection with the case. On being found prima facie guilty in the preliminary investigation of the matter conducted by the senior officers of the Water Resources Department, orders have been issued to suspend Singh with immediate effect.

Rohtas SP Ashish Bharti after having inspected the spot formed a SIT to probe the matter. The SP also made a big disclosure in the case stating that the SDO of the Irrigation Department and the Block President of RJD together had stolen and sold the 60-feet long iron bridge built on the canal. During the probe, police learnt that the iron bridge after being stolen was weighed at the Amiyavar Dharmakanta under Nasriganj police station limits. The ruins of the dilapidated bridge were cut under the supervision of Arvind Kumar, a seasonal employee of the irrigation department, the SP said adding that Radheshyam Singh, SDO Nasriganj, resident of Kaimur was involved in the theft and the entire incident was carried out at his behest. RJD leader Shiv Kalyan Bhardwaj was also involved in this, police further added.

According to the police, the culprits had arrived with JCBs, pickup vans, gas cutters, and vehicles, and in three days cut off the entire bridge and disappeared. On the pretext of being departmental officers, they even took the help of the local departmental personnel and took it off in the broad daylight, police added. Earlier, in 1972, the bridge was constructed over the Arrah canal at Amiyawar village which comes under the Nasriganj police station. Currently, it became quite old and was declared dangerous, the local villagers were using a concrete bridge adjoining it.

