Siwan (Bihar): Abhay Kumar Singh, a Bihari boy and currently a deputat (similar to an MLA) in Vladimir Putin's Yedinaya Rossiya (United Russia) party, in Russia. Abhay, a lawmaker from Kursk, the western city of Russia, is currently on a visit to his native village 'Pinrathu Kala' in the Deronda block of Siwan district.

The former village head of Pinrathu Kala village said, "Abhay Kumar Singh was born in Bihar’s Patna and his father was an engineer who sent him to Russia in 1991 to study medicine. He came back to India to practice as a doctor but went back to Russia and started a pharmaceutical business soon after. He joined Putin’s party in 2015. In 2018, he won a provincial election in the Western Russian city of Kursk."

Abhay's father Kishore Singh and mother Indu Sinha are no longer in this world. Abhay who is enjoying his visit to his paternal home for the last two days, says, "I might be MLA (deputat) but can't forget my village."

Abhay has two brothers and two sisters and he himself is married and blessed with two daughters. In spite of living in Russia, Abhay is attached to his roots as he has married a girl belonging to Sonpipar village from his home district.