Patna: BJP State President Sanjay Jaiswal has warned Janata Dal-United (JDU) leaders. He said in a threatening manner, "JDU should stop playing Twitter-Twitter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi otherwise the 76 lakh BJP workers of Bihar know how to answer it."

Sanjay Jaiswal said, "the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar has understood that the decision of alliance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is taken by the Centre and we all have to work together. Then why do JDU leaders continuously ask questions by tagging me and the central leadership. We all should take care of the limitations to keep the NDA alliance strong."

He further adds, "The first condition of this limit is to not play on Twitter with the Prime Minister of the country. Prime Minister is the pride of every BJP worker thus if there is anything to be said to him, it should be a direct conversation. If you question him by playing on Twitter, then 76 lakh BJP workers of Bihar know very well to answer it. I am sure we will all take care of this in the future."

He also said, "Bihar government should run peacefully in a good environment, it is not only our responsibility but also yours. If there is any problem then we all should sit together and find a solution. If you want something from our central leaders, then talk to them directly."