Mangaluru: Bihar's Patna-based engineering student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the hostel in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as a 19-year-old student studying 2nd-year Electrical Engineering at National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Surathkal city in Mangaluru.

His friends went to his room since they didn't see him this morning. Later, they looked through the window and found him hanging inside the room and subsequently informed the police, said Mangaluru city police commissioner Sashikumar.

After receiving the information, Suratkal police reached the spot and recovered a death note addressed to victim's father. In which the deceased wrote, "I am studying on educational loan. But I am not sure if I would get a job after completing my studies. I am only responsibile for my death."

Since the parents of the deceased were very poor, they requested the authorities to conduct the cremation at Mangaluru. The parents said, "we are not in a position to take our son's body to Patna from Mangaluru." Hearing their plight, the students and staff of NIT arranged the money to shift his body to his native place.

The Surathkal police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. But the parents had no doubts around his suicide, Sashikumar said.