Patna (Bihar): Violence continued to dominate the protest movement even on the fourth day after the central government announced contractual short-term recruitment in the Army – Agnipath on Tuesday. Despite a bandh called by the protestors in Bihar on Saturday demanding rollback of the military recruitment scheme, there were reports of sporadic incidents of violence from the several districts in the state.

According to the police Jehanabad continued to be most violence among all the other districts of Bihar. The protesters on Saturday torched a bus and a truck in Jehanabad district of Bihar. There were also reports that an unruly mob looted shops at Jehanabad railway station and disrupted the movement of vehicular traffic in the district. Police also said that the protestors also attacked an ambulance carrying an injured passenger in Arwal district.

Meanwhile the protestors called for a Bihar-wide bandh demanding the rollback of the contractual short-term recruitment in the Army within 72 hours. Various students' union organizations affiliated with Left parties, including RJD and Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) have come forward to support the movement. The agitators have also issued threats that delay in taking back the Agniveer scheme by the Central government will further intensify the movement.

Criticising the Agnipath short service recruitment in the Army, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, in a Tweet stated that "The Central government must take back the Agnipath scheme immediately. BJP's pro-capitalist approach and anti-youth policy have increased unemployment in the country. Is this government (read BJP) being helped by contractors, that's why they are subletting the Army jobs on a contractual basis."

Previously, the leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had tweeted whether these Army recruits would be given 90 days of sanctioned leave. If the recruitment policy is fair, then why officers are not appointed on a contractual basis. Why only soldiers will be recruited on a contract basis. Was this MGNAREGA for educated unemployed youths?

On the other hand, an alert has been sounded across the Bihar and forces have been asked to remain vigilant due Bihar following the bandh call given by the Army aspirants of the state. The police headquarters in the state capital Patna has issued instructions to SDP and SDPO rank officials to remain vigilant. Several companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed at sensitive locations in the state. Senior police officials have been asked to take stringent action against those indulging in vandalism, looting, and arson.