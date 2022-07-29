Buxar: Buxar District Magistrate has promised strict action against a primary school headmaster in Bihar who was ignorant about the name of the state Chief Minister and simple answers in general knowledge The headmaster of the school located at Nonia Dera village of Atrauna Panchayat under Itadi block of the district answered Lalu Prasad Yadav as the Chief Minster of Bihar and Sushil Modi as his deputy while replying the questions by Deputy Development Commissioner Dr. Mahendra Pal, who visited the school on Wednesday.

Shockingly, the headmaster did not even know who the District Magistrate of the district was. A video of the incident has gone viral with people expressing shock and concern over the quality of education among the school headmasters let alone teachers and students. People fear whether the ignorant headmaster is the representative of the schools in Bihar.

Buxar District Magistrate Aman Sameer said that strict action will be taken against the headmaster based on the DDC's report after his visit. The DM said that it is very unfortunate and sad for a headmaster not to have such information. “Teachers play an important role in building a good nation. In such a situation, when the teachers are not qualified, how will the students be qualified? What would a teacher or headmaster who does not know so much, what would they qualify children?” the DM said.

Also read: Not a single admission in this Bihar school in past 3 yrs