Surajkund (Haryana): A resolution brought out at the concluding session of the two-day-long 'Chintan Shiver' at Surajkund in Haryana said that Bihar and Jharkhand have become free from Left-Wing-Extremism (LWE). The two-day-long 'Chintan Shivir' was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It is worth mentioning that security forces achieved major success in their anti-Naxal operation when the CRPF made the Burapahar area of Jharkhand free from the clutches of Naxalites. The resolution further claimed that the law and order situation in violence-hit areas of J&K, LWE, and Northeast has also tremendously improved.

In the Northeast, J&K, and LWE areas, the Narendra Modi government has achieved unprecedented success. Referring to the Northeastern States, the resolution further said that 9,200 militants have surrendered arms in the last nine years. "Developments are taking place in North East and areas under Armed Forces Special (Powers) Act (AFSPA) have been reduced," the resolution said.

Giving a call to all States and UTs, the resolution further said that internal security is the shared responsibility of both the Centre and States. "We must work with the spirit of Team India," the resolution noted. "Our focus should be on cybercrime, improving conviction rates, narcotics, and border security. To achieve a 90 percent conviction rate target, forensic science has a big role," the resolution highlighted.

The state should also hold a regular meeting of the narco coordination center (NCORD), it said."All States should constantly and annually review goals and give a plan where their internal security will be in 2047," the resolution said.

Significantly, the Chintan Shivir also discussed the preparation of an action plan for the implementation of "Vision 2047" and the 'panch plan' announced in the Independence Day speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.