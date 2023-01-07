Kishanganj (Bihar): Bihar president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akhtarul Iman charged the BJP was using the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan' only to create rift in the society, indicting that the saffron party cannot function beyond its divisive vocabulary.

"The saffron party is not bothered to whom 'Pathaan' was married to (in the movie). But the party uses the name Pathaan to manufacture controversy. If you take out Mandir, Masjid, Tika, Topi (cap), Gai (cow) and Bakri (goat) from the BJP's dictionary then the party will not be able to do politics," Iman said.

The BJP keeps on searching for issues which they can use to foment trouble in the society for their politicking. It always indulges in divisive politics," Iman reiterated and added that the BJP's beef with 'Pathaan' is not just the colour but the name of the movie itself.

He further said, "if you take out Hindustan, Pakistan and Kabristan (graveyard) from the BJP's dictionary, then the party will become like a fish out of water." He appealed to all intellectuals and youths to debate on how to get better education, how to help farmers get the right price for their produce, how to improve infrastructures like construction of bridges on rivers and not the divisive agenda of the BJP.

The controversy

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been attracting negative publicity ever since the posters were released. Earlier, seers from Ayodhya too waded into the controversy over Pathaan. Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhavni, has said that he would even go to the extent of burning Shah Rukh Khan alive if he ever met him. Paramhans Acharya added that the saffron colour has been insulted in the Besharam Rang song.

After the song Besharam Rang was released, #BoycottPathaan started trending on Twitter as many objected to Deepika donning a saffron bikini in the song. The film is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023.