Saran: Three people here died after drinking spurious liquor, while several others are critical and receiving treatment in various hospitals across Patna. Though no police or administrative authorities have confirmed the reason of the deaths, the victims' families have alleged illicit liquor to be the reason for their deaths. The officials at the Taraiya police station in Saran district have taken cognizance of the matter, while an investigation into the matter is underway.

The deceased have been identified as Dasai Sah from Navratanpur, Nagina Singh from Chainpur, and Vicky Kumar Singh from Taraiya. The families of all three informed that their eye-sight was affected after they consumed alcohol on Friday, eventually leading to their deaths. Many of the people receiving treatment have also lost their eyesight, the sources confirm.

The police officials probing the matter have refused to comment on the matter. They have however confirmed that action will be taken in the matter as soon as FIRs are lodged. Similar such incidents of deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor were reported before in the Saran district, where several people from other blocks including Amanour had died due to drinking adulterated liquor.

Also read: Bihar: At least 19 dead after consuming spurious liquor