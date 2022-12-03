Vaishali(Bihar): Three people from three different places under the Mahnar police station limits died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor. Despite the ban on the consumption of illegal liquor, cases of such deaths are rampant across the state. After three deaths were reported on a single day on Friday here, the police and medical authorities have been put on alert. However, the postmortem reports of all three deceased are still awaited.

“So far, three people have died. The post-mortem of two of them has been done, while that of the third one is underway. The cause of death will be revealed only after the post-mortem reports come out. The police administration is constantly keeping an eye on the Mahnar area. All aspects are being probed," said SP Manish Singh.

One of the deceased has been identified as Anil Das, a resident of Lavapur village. As informed by the police, the man had left his house at around 2 pm on Friday and returned home in an intoxicated state. Hours after he reached home, his health started deteriorating with vomiting and nausea, and he was rushed to a local doctor for treatment.

"When he returned, he was smelling of alcohol and was not in his senses due to intoxication. He showed no improvement even after taking medicines by the local doctor and was therefore rushed to the Sadar hospital. The doctors there declared him dead. They also confirmed that he died due to alcohol consumption," said Abhishek Kumar, the neighbor of the deceased.

In another similar case, the principal of a private school in Mahnar also died of the same reason. Jaipradhan Never, a resident of Darjeeling, was working as the principal of the DPS School in Mahnar. Though the police have not officially confirmed the reason for the principal's death, Tufail Ahmed Khan, the Director of the school said, "He had consumed alcohol. Spurious liquor is sold in our area and several people consume it every day. The principal had also consumed alcohol sometime before his health started acting up."

The third deceased, identified as Rahul Kumar, reportedly consumed alcohol at a wedding party. He was brought to Mahanar Primary Health Center in a very serious condition and died while receiving treatment. Jeera Devi, the mother of the deceased, said, "I don't know what my son ate or drank at the wedding. He fell asleep after coming from the wedding and his health deteriorated after waking up. Some say he had drunk alcohol but I don't know anything," she said.

Dr. Alka, who conducted a preliminary medical check-up of the boy, also suspect that he died because of alcohol. "The patient was from Deshrajpur, his name was Rahul Kumar. He had come in an unconscious condition. 2 days ago he had taken something...probably alcohol, from what I can tell based on his condition. But nothing is confirmed yet," she said.

"After the basic check-up, I referred the patient to the Sadar hospital considering the severity of his condition. He passed away there. The reason cannot be confirmed until the official medical reports arrive," the doctor added.

Three deaths in a day have alerted the administration. Vaishali DM Yashpal Meena and SP Manish reached Mahnar late in the evening. They visited the kin of the deceased and also took a stock of the situation at the hospital. They have instructed the medical team to be on alert and appealed to the people to alert the doctors if they observe such symptoms in others.