Vaishali (Bihar): Two people died while dozens of others managed to swim out after a boat carrying around two dozen people capsized in Tirhut canal, originating from the overflowing Gandak River at Lalganj in Bihar's Vaishali district.

The incident took place on Wednesday when villagers onboard, were going to perform the final rites of a person who died in a road accident in Jamshedpur. An eyewitness pegged the reason for the tragedy to the strong water currents in the swollen river amid incessant rains. The deceased youths identified as Anil Sah and Rajesh could not make it to the canal bank after the boat capsized.

The police and the district administration launched a search and rescue operation and recovered the bodies after several hours. Both bodies have been sent to Hajipur district hospital for post-mortem examination by the Lalganj police. While Anil was a resident of Amritpur village in the Zafarabad area, Rajesh resided in a house in Rohua village that falls under the Bhagwanpur police station area.

Lalganj Circle Officer Pankaj Kumar said, "Two people drowned in the incident and their bodies have been recovered. Others have been rescued. Up to Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the next of kin of the deceased."