Hyderabad: In an inspiring story, tech giants Google and Infosys have recognised the coding talent of a 17-year-old economically destitute youth from Bihar by conferring him with a recognition certificate for developing a website. The youth Mayank, who completed his Bachelor's in Computer Application from Kalinga University, has not yet been able to buy a computer due to financial constraints.

He was awarded the website development certificate after he developed a website during a competition. Mayank was fond of technology since childhood, but could not excel in the field due to his poor background. In the competition organized by Infosys, the company appreciated the website created by Mayank. Mayank said that he as trained more than 50 people in coding during the Corona period, further adding that youth can earn their livelihood through coding programmes.

Mayank says his next aim is to provide coding education to the students of Bihar at the lowest rate.