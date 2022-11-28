Samastipur (Bihar): As many as 15 people were injured with nine of them being in critical condition when an SUV plowed into a crowd headed for a religious gathering in Bihar's Samastipur on Monday. Police said that the injured have been admitted to the Samastipur Sadar Hospital where doctors referred three of them to DMCH for better treatment as their condition was critical.,

According to police, the incident took place near Kanhaiya Chowk located in Jitwarpur of Mufassil police station area where a large crowd had gathered to head for a religious event. They also said that suddenly an out-of-control SUV plowed through the crowd leading to the tragedy adding that the accident led to a stampede-like situation at the spot.

Upon being informed by locals a police team rushed to the spot. According to police when the driver of the SUV tried to flee from the spot but police chased and intercepted the vehicle. The driver has been arrested.

" The driver has been taken into custody. The vehicle has also been seized. All the injured have been hospitalized. Some of them are in critical condition. We are investigating the matter," said the SHO of Mufassil Police Station Praveen Kumar Mishra.