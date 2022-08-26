Kutch (Gujarat): Pradhan Mantri Yoga Mahotsav was organized in Bhuj on Saturday under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav amidst preparation for PM Modi's visit to Kutch on August 28. A record was set here by MP Vinod Chavda and his organization by making a big logo of BJP out of 2,782 Tulsi saplings.

Prime Minister will visit Kutch to inaugurate and launch several development works. As part of this, the Prime Minister has organized many sports competitions and festivals over the last 5 days. Organized more than 75 such sports and competitions like Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Meanwhile, Pradhan Mantri Yoga Mahotsav has also been organized in Bhuj where many students of the town have joined those people in yoga.

"Apart from this, a record has also been made today by Bharatiya Janata Party workers. A lotus has been made from a Tulsi sapling and more than 2,500 Tulsi sapling lotuses have also been planned. The BJP logo has found a place in the world record of India. This whole program has been done by Kutch MP Vinod Chavda and his team. A target of 2,500 was set for this, against which 2782 Tulsi saplings have been planted. The entire team completed the statue in 4.30 hours, which is 30 feet wide and 25 feet long. The Prime Minister will be welcomed with an arrival gift," said Devyani Soni, a member of World Record India.