Hubballi (Karnataka): The newborn baby theft case in Hubballi KIMS hospital took an interesting turn after the police investigation revealed that there has been no child theft at the hospital and that it was the mother who threw the baby out of the toilet window.

The mother Salma Sheikh had filed a complaint that someone had taken the baby from her hand on Monday, June 13. But on Tuesday morning the baby was found at the back of the KIMS Hospital. The Police investigation revealed that the Sheikh had thrown her newborn out of the window because she thought the baby's head was oversized.

She brought the newborn with her on the pretext of using the toilet before throwing it out of the window, creating unnecessary trouble for everyone involved. Fortunately, the police were able to unveil the false narrative Sheikh had tried to create. The mother was caught throwing the baby out the window on the CCTV footage as well.

Sheikh was admitted to Ward-103 of the KIMS Hospital, from where she 'got rid' of her newborn baby. Miraculously, the newborn survived the fall as it fell on the grass. Police officials have permitted both mother and baby to be treated at KIMS itself.