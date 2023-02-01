New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday made a massive announcement for the middle class in her Budget 2023 speech by increasing the tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

The Finance Minister spoke of personal income tax at the end of her 87-minute Budget speech: "Now I come to what everyone is waiting for — personal income tax. I have major announcements to make in this regard. These primarily benefit our hard-working middle class."

"Currently, those with income up to Rs 5 lakh do not pay any income tax in both Old and New tax regimes. I propose to increase the rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh in the New tax regime," she declared, which was followed by the thumping of desks by her political alliance partners.

"I had introduced, in the year 2020, the new personal income tax regime with six income slabs starting from Rs 2.5 lakh. I propose to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to five and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh," she said.

New Tax slabs announced by FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2023 speech

Following are the key announcements around personal taxes in her Budget 2023-24 speech