Patna: Bihar is showing much enthusiasm over the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hoist tricolour at every house while marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The PM has called for Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour atop every house) ahead of the Independence Day celebration and urged people to hoist and display tricolour at their homes between 13th August to 15th August.

The Bihar government has gone one step further and decided to hoist the national flag at all the 8,067 Gram Panchayats apart from 1.11 lakh wards. “We are doing this on the occasion of 75th Independence Day so that it will deepen people's connection with the national flag. All the Gram Panchayats and wards will get Rs 1000 each for the purchase of tricolour. Instructions have been given to all the district magistrates to organise a programme on 13 and 14 August in all Gram Panchayats and wards to educate its members about the sacrifice of the freedom fighters," Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Choudhary said.

"Following the protocols, flags would be hoisted at all the Panchayat Bhavan, MNREGA Bhavan, and water tanks located in all the wards. Local Jeevika workers have been asked to give preference to sizes like 20 by 30, 16 by 24 and 6 by 9," he said. Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad said that programmes like Har Ghar Tiranga are a movement of national integrity and the feeling towards the nation would reach its highest level.

Also read: Narendra Modi will be BJP's PM candidate for 2024 elections: Amit Shah

“It would be a people's participation in which the health department, cooperative department, rural development department, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Aganwadi Kendra, PDS shops, police stations, Panchyat Samitis will play an important role in making it a success,” Prasad asserted. He also stressed that under the programme of Har Ghar Tiranga, Bihar has set the target of hoisting the national flag at 1.6 crore houses.

This may be a target set by the Bihar government but the demand for national flags has already increased in the state capital ever since the PM has given the call. Several shops in the state capital are running short of national flags and giving orders in advance for their manufacturing. National Vice president of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Kamal Nopani said that people are visiting the markets in large numbers to purchase tricolour in bulk to join the campaign given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, Nopani said, “Our PM wants to give a message to the world that how strong our nation is and people have great respect towards the national flag. I have appealed to all the traders of the country to hoist the national flag between 13 and 15 August at their shops, institutions and other places associated with them. The Bihar chapter of CAIT has decided to distribute national flags free of cost to those shops which will not be having the tricolour. I will personally hit the road on 11th and 12th of August visiting as many as possible shops distributing their national flags. I will also visit the slum area shops and ensure that they too get the national flag to hoist to join the campaign on the request of the PM.”

Also read: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' courts controversy in Kashmir as shopkeepers, students asked to pay Rs 20 for tricolour

Nopani said that it is a time to commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of India's culture and achievement. PM Modi has already changed his profile picture on his social media handles to Tiranga. "It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for#HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," PM tweeted today.

Most of the BJP ministers of Bihar have changed their profile pictures on social media to Tiranga which includes, both deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Choudhary, Labour resources department minister Jibesh Kumar, forest, environment and climate change minister Niraj Kumar Singh.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has also changed his profile picture. However, none of the JDU leaders have changed their profile picture yet and it remains the same having picture of Nitish Kumar. Even Nitish has not changed his profile picture yet as per the call given by PM Modi. Central government has aimed to unfurl national flags at 20 crores houses across India.