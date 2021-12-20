Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has on Sunday invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to pre-empt their move in its bid to prevent the employees of state government undertakings from going on a stir.

Devesh Kumar Chaturvedi, additional chief secretary of the personnel department, had issued a notification in this regard, asking, employees not to resort to agitation as it has been banned under the provisions of ESMA for the period of six months. Despite clampdown, staffers going on the stir will be dealt firmly under the ESMA, the note said.

Ahead of the State Assembly elections, the government employees attached to different departments and those working in state-run corporations, public enterprises and others, have threatened to go on a strike.

The ESMA Act empowers the UP government to take action against employees who are on strike or refusing to work on essential services which are important for maintaining normal life. It also gives police power to arrest anyone without any warrant if they are found to be violating its provision.

Under this act, one can be imprisoned up to one year, or a fine of ₹ 1,000 or both.

In November last year, during the second surge of Covid-19 when the state was witnessing rise in number of Corona cases, the UP government had imposed ESMA.

