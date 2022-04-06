Bhopal: Officiating DSP Jitendra Yadav died from Corona six months ago while he was deputed at the 26the Battalion of the Madhya Pradesh police force. After several months of preparations, the transfer list was released. The circular contained the name of the deceased Jitendra Yadav. According to the Home Department circular, he had been transferred to the Second Vahini, Gwalior. Besides, the transfer circular also included the name of then SDPO of Kailarus Muraina, Shashi Bhusan Singh Raghuvanshi. He was supposed to be shifted to Shivpuri. But, Shashi Bhusan Singh Raghuvanshi retired from service on November 30, 2021.

Bhopal

After finding an anomaly in the circular, the names of both the officers were rescinded. More than 100 DSP rank officers after the completion of their probationary period were awaiting field postings. These officers belong to the 2017 and 2018 batch of Madhya Police Police Service.