Patna(Bihar): In the Bochaha Assembly byelection, BJP has given a clear message to Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni by fielding Baby Kumari as its candidate. Therefore, either he should accept politics on BJP's terms or quit the NDA. Following Sahni's attitude towards BJP, it is quite clear that he has not accepted to be in politics on BJP's terms. Earlier, VIP chief Mukesh Sahani offered a power-sharing deal to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, saying both should hold the Bihar Chief Minister's post for an equal period.

He said, “Tejashwi Yadav thinks he should rule alone. This is the reason why we parted ways before the 2020 assembly elections. He can make any EBC or Dalit a CM. If he does so, we will be together. He praised RJD chief Lalu Prasad saying “Whatever be the circumstances, Lalu will always be in my heart,” he added.

The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani received a severe jolt after its ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced to field its candidate from the Bochaha Assembly seat in the by-election to be held next month. The seat fell vacant after the serving legislator Musafir Paswan's death last year. Paswan had won the VIP's symbol in the Assembly elections held in 2020. The seat was allotted to Sahani under a seat-sharing agreement among the four constituents of the NDA.

JP's national secretary-general Arun Singh said that Baby Kumari would be the official candidate of the party in the upcoming by-election to be held on the Bochaha Assembly seat in Muzaffarpur. Kumari had won the election as an independent candidate in the 2015 Assembly polls. This is the first jolt to Sahani after the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh as Bihar BJP leaders, excited by the victory led by Yogi Adityanath in UP, demanded Mukesh Sahni's resignation as soon as the results came. MLA Haribhushan Thakur said that Mukesh Sahni is also a minister in the Bihar government so he should resign on moral grounds.

Sahni had contested the election in Uttar Pradesh on his own and fielded candidates against the saffron party. In addition, he had exhorted supporters of his party to vote against the BJP nominees. The BJP's announcement came on the backdrop of the tussle between Sahani and the saffron party.

At present, the BJP has 74 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly. "If the BJP wins the Bochaha seat, its strength in the House will be same to that of the Rashtriya Janata Dal," a senior BJP leader said, adding the seat was earlier allotted to the VIP under seat-sharing formula ahead of the Assembly polls in 2020. The situation has changed after the Assembly polls in Bihar.

This is evident from the outburst of BJP MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Kumar Nishad, who had hinted at fielding the party's candidate from Bochaha. Nishad had told the media that the fate of Mukesh Sahani would be decided before March 20. And the saffron party did it by announcing the name of the BJP candidate from the Bochaha seat in the by-election.