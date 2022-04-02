New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Police have swung into action following the viral video in which two youth were dancing on the rooftop of a static car on National Highway number 9 in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police have slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 against the person in whose name the car has been registered. The incident was took place in the Lalkuan locality under the Kavi Nagar police station. In the video, it was shown that two youths dancing on the rooftop of the car with high pitched music playing inside the passenger cabin of the vehicle. Their activities also caused traffic snarls on the highway.

Now, the police are trying to find out whether youths were drunk. Besides, Ghaziabad police will make a visit to the vehicle owner's address for pursuing further legal action.