Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday paid gratitude to the Covid-19 warriors of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their fight against Covid-19 during the first, second and third waves of the pandemic. Bachchan was speaking at the release of the book 'Mumbai Fights Back' by former Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Suresh Kakani and co-author and Mumbai-based health journalist Sumitra Debroy. The book chronicles the journey of the BMC from 2020 to 2022 and its fight against the pandemic during successive waves of the virus in densely populated Mumbai city. “I bow before the tireless, endless, unparalleled work done by the Municipal Corporation during the Covid,” Bachchan said.

Also read: Supreme Court lauds Mumbai's oxygen management

Talking about the book, the actor said that the book 'Mumbai Fights Back' is an important document not only from a health point of view but also from a social point of view. He said that combating the Covid virus in a densely populated city like Mumbai was a huge challenge and Mumbai's fight against Covid has been successful due to the work done by the Municipal Corporation day and night.

Giving more details about the book, Kakani said that the book has highlighted how the medically necessary infrastructure was managed and multi-level measures were perfectly implemented while focusing on 'team building' to combat the pandemic. The book also contains information about the obstacles encountered while fighting against Covid and the measures implemented to overcome those obstacles, he said. Debroy said the book also suggests the aspects to be taken care of in future epidemiological management, added Kakani.