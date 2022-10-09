Bangalore: Mirza Safiullah Baig, a social activist, talking about the Bidar Mehmood Goan Madrasa incident, alleged that the communal elements conspired to create disharmony between Hindus and Muslims of the state. Baig further alleged that some fringe elements participating in Dussehra vandalized and worshiped in Madrassa Mahmood Goan in North Karnataka's Bidar city while the police who were present on the spot did not take any action to curb the anti-religious action.

Baig said, "MLA Rahim Khan, who celebrated Dussehra and played Dandiya the same night of the vandalism, has nothing to say about the incident. "Rahim Khan stands by the public only while asking for votes but when the people need him to take action on the incident, he is nowhere to be found," Baig said.

Also read: Case registered against those involved in violence at Bidar mosque: Karnataka minister Jnanendra

An FIR has been lodged and the police are probing the incident after arresting a few people who trespassed into the Madrasa premises. Meanwhile, Mohan Gowda, the leader of Hindu Jan Jagruti Samiti, backed the Hindus who trespassed and said that there is a temple in Mehmood Goan Madrasa where devotees worshiped and the registered FIR should be scrapped.

While former minister and JD(S) President C. M. Ibrahim said that the incident was plotted by BJP and we can consider it as BJP's preparation for the upcoming elections in the state. The ancient Madrasa Mahmood Goan in North Karnataka's Bidar city was allegedly vandalized by some fringe elements participating in Dussehra, chanting religious slogans, and worshiping there.