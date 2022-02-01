New Delhi: Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party President, Pashupati Paras, has announced Bhushan Kumar Rai as his party's candidate for the Bihar Legislative Council elections. Paras said that "his party has been given a seat in the NDA and Bhushan Kumar Rai will be his party's candidate who will contest from Vaishali seat."

Today at the Parliamentary Board meeting of the party, the decision to project Bhushan Kumar Rai as the party's candidate was taken unanimously.

Bhushan Rai and MP Veena Devi were present at the press conference where the announcement was made.

Elections for the 24 vacant State Legislative Council seats is likely to be held in February-March. BJP will be contesting on 12 seats, JDU on 11 seats and Paras party on one seat.